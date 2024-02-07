Endangered Woylies Make a Remarkable Comeback in Western Australia

Western Australia's Batalling State Forest is witnessing a remarkable comeback of the endangered woylie population. From a meagre two individuals in 2019, the population has grown to 34 in 2023. This seventeen-fold increase over four years is a testament to the successful conservation efforts in the region, including the management of invasive predators like foxes and feral cats.

Successful Conservation Measures

Dr. Michelle Drew, a zoologist associated with Western Shield, shed light on the recent population surge. The majority of the woylies captured during the latest surveys were new individuals, indicating a promising trend. Furthermore, all the surveyed females had offspring in their pouches, hinting at continued population growth.

Benefits Beyond Woylies

The integrated conservation strategies have extended their benefits beyond woylies. The local chuditch population has also experienced a positive impact, with nine individuals captured during the 2023 monitoring season. This increase underscores the effectiveness of the conservation measures currently in place.

Contrasting Results in Nearby Forests

In contrast, a nearby forest with uncontrolled predator populations showcased significantly lower numbers of native species. This stark difference further highlights the effectiveness of the conservation measures implemented in the Batalling State Forest.

This success story from the northern jarrah forest serves as a motivator for conservationists. Plans are underway to expand such measures across the south-western regions of Western Australia, aiming to safeguard more native wildlife.