Emphasizing Gender Parity: A Unique Conservation Initiative in Taita Taveta County

Wildlife

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
In an unprecedented initiative in Taita Taveta County, the Taita Taveta Wildlife Conservancies Association (TTWCA), the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are joining forces to transform Mbale Ranch into a unique conservancy that champions gender parity in conservation efforts.

Transforming Conservation with Gender Parity

Mbale Ranch will break new ground in the active involvement of women in conservation. This approach is necessitated by the fact that climate change and human-wildlife conflict, two major environmental challenges, significantly affect women and food security. Elizabeth Mbinga, the County Chief Officer for Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources, emphasizes the importance of empowering women as conservation champions, particularly since they bear the brunt of environmental problems.

A Strategy to Mitigate Human-Wildlife Conflicts

Alfred Mwanake, CEO of TTWCA, strongly advocates for the inclusion of women and youth in conservation as a potent tool for driving economic and social change. The initiative is not only a stride towards gender equality but also serves as a strategy to mitigate ongoing human-wildlife conflicts that have been detrimental to life and property in areas adjacent to the Tsavo ecosystem.

Women in Climate Change Fight

Project coordinator Netty Jemutai underscores the role of women in combating climate change and its impacts on community resources. The transformation of Mbale Ranch into a conservancy that prioritizes gender parity aligns with the larger ‘Women in Climate’ initiative by The Nature Conservancy. This global effort seeks to unite women from different backgrounds to tackle the climate crisis, acknowledging the crucial leadership roles women have played in climate action and the Paris Agreement.

The ‘Women in Climate’ initiative also aims to establish a diverse network of women advancing natural climate solutions, support climate-centered ideas, and mobilize the network to advocate for inclusive and intersectional climate-focused policies. This move is echoed in the East Africa Community’s inaugural Women in Conservation Technology Programme, which received nearly 200 applications, underscoring the enthusiasm for empowering women in conservation technology in the region.

Wildlife
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

