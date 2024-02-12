Elephant on the Run: Forest Department's Continuing Battle to Capture Belur Makhna

For the third consecutive day, the Rapid Response team of the Forest department faces challenges in the search for Belur Makhna, the wild elephant responsible for the tragic death of a farmer in Wayanad. Despite multiple sightings and an attempt to tranquilize the animal from just 100m away, the operation has yet to succeed.

A Ferocious Presence: Belur Makhna

Belur Makhna, known to be more aggressive than Thanneerkomban, another wild elephant that caused turmoil in the area in February, continues to evade capture. The Rapid Response team, composed of ten teams, remains steadfast in their mission, fueled by the desire to ensure the safety of local residents.

Operation Halted and Resumed

The operation to capture Belur Makhna was temporarily suspended, causing dissatisfaction among the locals who are living in fear. Over 2,000 frontline forest staff and four trained elephants have been mobilized for the operation, demonstrating the immense resources and efforts being put into this mission.

A Collaborative Effort

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, has expressed support in mitigating human-wildlife conflict in Wayanad. Senior forest officials are also camping in the area to oversee the operation. Despite the setbacks, the Forest department is committed to tracking and capturing Belur Makhna, relying on accurate signals from the radio collar attached to the elephant.

As the sun sets on the third day of the operation, the Rapid Response team prepares to resume their efforts on Tuesday. The capture of Belur Makhna is not just about bringing justice for the victim, but also about restoring peace and safety to the locals who have been living in constant fear.

Note: Classes in affected areas have been suspended until the situation is under control.

In the midst of this chaos, the human element of this story remains at the forefront. The lives of the locals, the dedication of the Forest department, and the support from government officials all contribute to the narrative of this ongoing mission.

As we wait for updates on the operation, one thing is clear: the desire to protect both human life and wildlife is a shared responsibility, and the efforts to capture Belur Makhna are a testament to that commitment.