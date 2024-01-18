Echo Foundation Announces Annual Roost Count Event for Parrot Conservation

The island of Bonaire is set to host the Annual Roost Count event on January 27, 2024, as announced by the Echo Foundation. The event forms a crucial part of conservation efforts aimed at monitoring the Yellow-shouldered Amazon Parrot, referred to locally as Lora. Such initiatives are instrumental in wildlife preservation, providing essential data on population trends and helping to safeguard the species' future.

Volunteers at the Heart of Conservation

The Roost Count calls upon volunteers to visit various roosting sites across Bonaire at sunrise and count the parrots as they depart their roosts. This method minimizes the chances of double counting, thereby enhancing the accuracy of the population estimate. The Echo Foundation has reported a positive uptick in parrot numbers over recent years and hopes to sustain this trend.

Volunteers are integral to the success of the count and are encouraged to sign up before January 24, 2024. To equip them for the task, training sessions will be provided in advance.

Appreciation and Future Plans

In an expression of gratitude for their valuable contribution, volunteers will be treated to a complimentary breakfast at the Dos Pos Conservation Center. The occasion will also serve as a platform to share preliminary results of the count and introduce Echo's new Board Members.

Other Events on Bonaire's Calendar

Apart from the Roost Count, Bonaire's event calendar is dotted with other significant happenings. The island will see the first POP-UP ART Gallery of the year by MoltenWolf Glass, and the Ride for the Roses event aimed at raising funds and awareness in the fight against cancer. The community will also be celebrating Maskarada Day 2024, a traditional ceremony deeply ingrained in the local culture.