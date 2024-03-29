Discovering Art in Nature: 'Van Gogh' Lizard Unveiled in Tamil Nadu's Western Ghats

Scientists from the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation in India have made a groundbreaking discovery in the Southern Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu, unveiling a new species of lizard with a unique colouration that remarkably resembles Vincent van Gogh's iconic painting, 'The Starry Night'. Named Cnemaspis vangoghi, this small-sized gecko not only highlights the rich biodiversity of the region but also celebrates the intersection of art and nature.

Expedition Leads to Artistic Discovery

The team, comprising Ishan Agarwal, Akshay Khandekar, and Tejas Thackeray, embarked on their expedition in April 2022. Their findings, published in the prestigious journal ZooKeys, showcase the untapped biodiversity of Tamil Nadu's terrain. Cnemaspis vangoghi, measuring up to 3.4 cm in length, captivated the researchers with its striking yellow head and forebody, adorned with light blue spots on the back, echoing the masterpiece of the Dutch post-impressionist painter.

Challenges and Triumphs of Biodiversity Research

Despite facing numerous challenges, including over 500 tick bites endured by Agarwal, the team's dedication shed light on the ecological diversity of the area. Tamil Nadu is projected to be home to over 50 new lizard species by the end of their expeditions. In addition to Cnemaspis vangoghi, another species named Cnemaspis sathuragiriensis was identified, underscoring the significance of continuous exploration and documentation in understanding the region's biodiversity.

The Importance of Micro-endemism

Both Cnemaspis vangoghi and Cnemaspis sathuragiriensis inhabit low elevation, deciduous forests within the Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve, showcasing the phenomenon of micro-endemism. This discovery not only adds to the five previously known endemic vertebrates of the region but also emphasizes the critical importance of preserving these unique habitats to ensure the survival of such rare species.

This remarkable discovery of Cnemaspis vangoghi not only enriches our understanding of the biodiversity in Tamil Nadu but also serves as a poignant reminder of the beauty and intricacy of the natural world, mirroring the artistry of Van Gogh. It highlights the essential role of scientific exploration in unveiling the hidden treasures of our planet, urging us to appreciate and protect these natural wonders for future generations.