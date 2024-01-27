Delhi Forest Department and IAF Employ Unique Tactic to Divert Kites from Republic Day Fly-Past Route

For the second consecutive year, the Delhi Forest Department and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have joined forces in an innovative mission to redirect the flight path of black kites during the Republic Day ceremony. The method they employ is as intriguing as it is effective. Thirteen open spaces near Kartavya Path have been converted into makeshift feeding grounds, where meat is casually tossed to lure these birds away from the fly-past route of the Republic Day event.

A Concerted Effort to Mitigate Bird Strikes

The six-day operation has been meticulously planned and executed with the aim of mitigating the risk of bird strikes during the IAF's fly-past event. It builds on the success of last year's efforts, which unfolded over a three-week period from 11 locations. The effectiveness of this year's exercise will be evaluated, with the strategic inclusion of additional sites and a continuous feeding approach considered for future iterations.

Monitoring and Analysis: Key to Success

In order to accurately gauge the success of this initiative, two control sites - the Ghazipur landfill and Barakhamba Road - were monitored without meat tossing. These sites will provide a comparative analysis of the natural density of black kites. Fifteen dedicated teams, consisting of Forest Department and IAF representatives, researchers, and volunteers, conducted bird counts before, during, and after the meat-tossing period.

Addressing the Root Causes

The initiative goes beyond the immediate concern of bird strikes and seeks to unearth long-term solutions to divert the flight path of the kites. Future research is planned to delve deeper into their habits and feeding patterns. Wildlife biologist Sumit Dookia, involved in the project, underscores that the concentration of kites in Delhi is intrinsically linked to the city's garbage issue and open disposal of meat. Addressing these root causes, he suggests, is vital to the long-term success of the project.