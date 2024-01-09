en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Wildlife

Defying Seasons: Rare Late Winter Brood of Barn Owls Found in Northern Ireland

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Defying Seasons: Rare Late Winter Brood of Barn Owls Found in Northern Ireland

In an unexpected twist of nature, a late winter brood of barn owls was discovered in Co Down, Northern Ireland, sparking a wave of excitement among local conservationists. Four chicks were found nestled at Ballycruttle Farm in November, marking one of the latest recorded broods in the region, having taken flight in December. This occurrence defies the typical April to July breeding season for barn owls in Northern Ireland, underscoring the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the environment.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Challenges

The successful breeding of barn owls at Ballycruttle Farm for a second consecutive year underlines the significance of wildlife-rich habitats and nature-conscious farming practices. Initially, the discovery was received with apprehension due to the wet weather conditions that generally impede barn owl hunting. However, the presence of prey escaping from floods provided the chicks with sufficient sustenance, enabling their survival.

A Tale of Resilience and Survival

The story of the barn owls’ breeding at Ballycruttle Farm was not without its dramatic turns. The female owl, in an unusual move, temporarily relocated to a neighboring farm before returning to lay another clutch of eggs. This fascinating episode highlights the resilience and adaptability of this species, even in the face of adversity.

Conservation Efforts: A Joint Endeavor

Both Ballycruttle Farm and Kelly’s Farm are participants in the County Down Farmland Bird Initiative, steered by RSPB NI. This initiative aims to bolster barn owl populations and create suitable habitats by providing support to nature-friendly farms. With fewer than 30 breeding pairs of barn owls left in Northern Ireland, the collective efforts of RSPB NI, Ulster Wildlife, and environmentally-conscious farms are vital for the conservation of this species. As part of the ongoing conservation efforts, the chicks were ringed for tracking, with strict hygiene procedures adhered to prevent the spread of Avian Influenza.

Ulster Wildlife continues to encourage landowners with suitable habitats to contribute to barn owl conservation, reminding us that preservation of the wildlife is a shared responsibility. The story of the late winter brood of barn owls in Co Down is a beacon of hope, signaling that concerted efforts can indeed make a difference in wildlife conservation.

0
Wildlife
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Wildlife

See more
40 mins ago
Human Activities Drive Extinction of Over 1,400 Bird Species: Study
Human activities have led to the extinction of an estimated 1,300-1,500 bird species since the Late Pleistocene, marking a staggering 12% of the total bird species, according to a study recently documented in Nature Communications. This figure is significantly higher than previously assumed and highlights the grave impact of human-induced factors on avian biodiversity. Unrecorded
Human Activities Drive Extinction of Over 1,400 Bird Species: Study
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Brutal Shark Management Practices in Queensland
3 hours ago
Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Brutal Shark Management Practices in Queensland
A Nightly Tidier in a Welsh Shed: The Tale of the Tidy Mouse
1 hour ago
A Nightly Tidier in a Welsh Shed: The Tale of the Tidy Mouse
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
9 seconds
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
18 seconds
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
1 min
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
4 mins
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
4 mins
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
5 mins
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
6 mins
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
7 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
7 mins
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app