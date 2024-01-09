Defying Seasons: Rare Late Winter Brood of Barn Owls Found in Northern Ireland

In an unexpected twist of nature, a late winter brood of barn owls was discovered in Co Down, Northern Ireland, sparking a wave of excitement among local conservationists. Four chicks were found nestled at Ballycruttle Farm in November, marking one of the latest recorded broods in the region, having taken flight in December. This occurrence defies the typical April to July breeding season for barn owls in Northern Ireland, underscoring the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the environment.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Challenges

The successful breeding of barn owls at Ballycruttle Farm for a second consecutive year underlines the significance of wildlife-rich habitats and nature-conscious farming practices. Initially, the discovery was received with apprehension due to the wet weather conditions that generally impede barn owl hunting. However, the presence of prey escaping from floods provided the chicks with sufficient sustenance, enabling their survival.

A Tale of Resilience and Survival

The story of the barn owls’ breeding at Ballycruttle Farm was not without its dramatic turns. The female owl, in an unusual move, temporarily relocated to a neighboring farm before returning to lay another clutch of eggs. This fascinating episode highlights the resilience and adaptability of this species, even in the face of adversity.

Conservation Efforts: A Joint Endeavor

Both Ballycruttle Farm and Kelly’s Farm are participants in the County Down Farmland Bird Initiative, steered by RSPB NI. This initiative aims to bolster barn owl populations and create suitable habitats by providing support to nature-friendly farms. With fewer than 30 breeding pairs of barn owls left in Northern Ireland, the collective efforts of RSPB NI, Ulster Wildlife, and environmentally-conscious farms are vital for the conservation of this species. As part of the ongoing conservation efforts, the chicks were ringed for tracking, with strict hygiene procedures adhered to prevent the spread of Avian Influenza.

Ulster Wildlife continues to encourage landowners with suitable habitats to contribute to barn owl conservation, reminding us that preservation of the wildlife is a shared responsibility. The story of the late winter brood of barn owls in Co Down is a beacon of hope, signaling that concerted efforts can indeed make a difference in wildlife conservation.