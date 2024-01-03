en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Wildlife

Dartmoor Zoo’s Amur Leopard Joins ‘Animal Dating Site’ for Species Preservation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Dartmoor Zoo’s Amur Leopard Joins ‘Animal Dating Site’ for Species Preservation

Dartmoor Zoo’s Amur leopard, known as Freddo, has stirred global interest on an unconventional platform. The Zoo Information Management System (ZIMS), akin to a dating site for animals, carries the hope of breeding cubs of the world’s rarest leopard. The dire circumstances of the Amur leopard population, comprising only 140 in the wild and less than 300 in European zoos, highlight the urgency of this endeavor.

An Unusual Dating Platform

The ZIMS platform, managed by Species 360 from Minneapolis, holds detailed records of approximately two million animals stretching across 25,000 species. The database meticulously logs a vast array of wildlife information, ranging from diet and medical records to blood samples, height, weight, and lineage. This comprehensive data aids the maximization of the wildness of the animals bred, thereby bolstering the chances of successful reintroduction into the wild.

Freddo: The Ideal Candidate

Freddo, who has previously sired cubs in Estonia, Scotland, and Belgium, emerges as an ideal candidate for breeding. Benjamin Mee, the director of Dartmoor Zoo, is optimistic about Freddo’s profile on the ‘zoo dating site’ leading to the sound of tiny paws in the very near future. In anticipation of this potential success, the zoo is already building a cubbing den. The pivotal goal, however, extends beyond breeding. The mission is to eventually reintroduce these critically endangered leopards into the wild, marking a significant milestone for the global population of this species.

Conservation Efforts: A Collective Responsibility

Jim Guenter, CEO of Species 360, underscores the significance of animal health and welfare for successful breeding and conservation efforts. The collaborative endeavor of global conservation communities through ZIMS is perceived as a crucial measure in preserving endangered species like the Amur leopard. By ensuring genetically diverse and healthy breeding, which is vital given the limited number of Amur leopards, the global community can join forces to protect this critically endangered species and foster wildlife conservation.

0
Wildlife
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Winter Wonderland: North London Welcomes Colorful Waxwings

By Justice Nwafor

Decline in Australia's Wildlife Population Raises Concerns; Wild Turkey Numbers Hold Steady in New England

By Geeta Pillai

Viral Video Captures the Majestic Beauty of Pieter Both Mountain

By Saboor Bayat

Groundbreaking Discovery: Oldest Freshwater Fish Found

By Mazhar Abbas

Sydney's Northern Suburbs Face Environmental Crisis Due to Unchecked T ...
@Australia · 27 mins
Sydney's Northern Suburbs Face Environmental Crisis Due to Unchecked T ...
heart comment 0
Leatherback Turtle Lays Eggs in Thai Muang, Marking Fifth Nest of Breeding Season

By BNN Correspondents

Leatherback Turtle Lays Eggs in Thai Muang, Marking Fifth Nest of Breeding Season
2024 Television Lineup: A Mix of Reality TV, Documentaries, and Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Television Lineup: A Mix of Reality TV, Documentaries, and Entertainment
Spicing Up Livelihoods: Chilli Farming Transforms a Malawian District

By Dil Bar Irshad

Spicing Up Livelihoods: Chilli Farming Transforms a Malawian District
Shark Sighting Halts Beach Activity at Leighton Beach, Perth

By Geeta Pillai

Shark Sighting Halts Beach Activity at Leighton Beach, Perth
Latest Headlines
World News
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
1 min
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
2 mins
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
2 mins
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
3 mins
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
3 mins
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
3 mins
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
3 mins
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app