Dartmoor Zoo’s Amur Leopard Joins ‘Animal Dating Site’ for Species Preservation

Dartmoor Zoo’s Amur leopard, known as Freddo, has stirred global interest on an unconventional platform. The Zoo Information Management System (ZIMS), akin to a dating site for animals, carries the hope of breeding cubs of the world’s rarest leopard. The dire circumstances of the Amur leopard population, comprising only 140 in the wild and less than 300 in European zoos, highlight the urgency of this endeavor.

An Unusual Dating Platform

The ZIMS platform, managed by Species 360 from Minneapolis, holds detailed records of approximately two million animals stretching across 25,000 species. The database meticulously logs a vast array of wildlife information, ranging from diet and medical records to blood samples, height, weight, and lineage. This comprehensive data aids the maximization of the wildness of the animals bred, thereby bolstering the chances of successful reintroduction into the wild.

Freddo: The Ideal Candidate

Freddo, who has previously sired cubs in Estonia, Scotland, and Belgium, emerges as an ideal candidate for breeding. Benjamin Mee, the director of Dartmoor Zoo, is optimistic about Freddo’s profile on the ‘zoo dating site’ leading to the sound of tiny paws in the very near future. In anticipation of this potential success, the zoo is already building a cubbing den. The pivotal goal, however, extends beyond breeding. The mission is to eventually reintroduce these critically endangered leopards into the wild, marking a significant milestone for the global population of this species.

Conservation Efforts: A Collective Responsibility

Jim Guenter, CEO of Species 360, underscores the significance of animal health and welfare for successful breeding and conservation efforts. The collaborative endeavor of global conservation communities through ZIMS is perceived as a crucial measure in preserving endangered species like the Amur leopard. By ensuring genetically diverse and healthy breeding, which is vital given the limited number of Amur leopards, the global community can join forces to protect this critically endangered species and foster wildlife conservation.