Cousin Conflict in Chambal: Muggers Threaten Gharial Survival Amid Conservation Efforts

India's ambitious conservation efforts to save the critically endangered gharial in the Chambal Sanctuary face a new challenge as the growing mugger population competes for resources, leading to direct confrontations and even predation on their gharial cousins. Researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India document this unsettling trend, highlighting the unintended consequences of habitat protection that have favored the resilient mugger, thus posing a significant threat to gharial recovery.

Unexpected Rivals: Muggers vs. Gharials

The National Chambal Sanctuary, a vital habitat for the gharial's survival, has become a battleground where the age-old struggle for survival unfolds. The sanctuary's protection, aimed at shielding the gharial alongside other wildlife, has inadvertently boosted the mugger population. From a modest count of 19 in 1984, the mugger numbers have surged to 674 by 2019. This increase, attributed to the sanctuary's stringent protection measures, has brought to light the resilience of muggers, now thriving in an environment initially meant to safeguard their gharial cousins.

Conservation Efforts and Unintended Consequences

Conservation efforts in the past few decades have shown promising results for the gharial, with its population in the sanctuary rising from an estimated 107 individuals in 1979 to 2,176 by 2021. These efforts included habitat protection, egg collection, and juvenile rearing. However, the same conservation measures have inadvertently provided a safe haven for muggers, leading to increased competition for space and resources. The situation is further complicated by documented instances of muggers preying on juvenile gharials, a grim reminder of the complex dynamics within natural habitats.

Looking Ahead: The Path to Coexistence

The findings shed light on the critical need for adaptive management strategies that consider the ecological dynamics between different species within protected areas. The higher genetic diversity found among the mugger population compared to the gharials suggests a sustainable population growth for muggers, challenging conservationists to rethink strategies to ensure both species can thrive. As researchers and conservationists grapple with these findings, the future of gharial conservation in the Chambal Sanctuary hangs in the balance, prompting a reevaluation of current practices to foster a balanced ecosystem where both cousins can coexist.