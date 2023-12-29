Court Orders Halt to Shark Culling in New Caledonia, Calls for Balanced Measures

In a landmark ruling, a court in New Caledonia has mandated a cessation to the hunting and culling of sharks around its capital, Noumea. This move comes in response to the local authorities’ efforts to mitigate shark threats following two attacks this year, one of which resulted in the tragic demise of an Australian tourist. Measures taken previously included a temporary ban on sea bathing and the controversial installation of a shark net. The city had also initiated ‘preventive’ shark hunts, with the death toll reaching up to 127 sharks, comprising 83 tiger sharks and 44 bulldog sharks. These figures were provided by the environmental NGO Longitude 181.

Legal Opposition to Shark Culling

The shark culling policy was met with staunch legal opposition from the environmental NGO ‘Ensemble pour la Planete.’ This resulted in the administrative court’s ruling against systematic culling without conducting a scientific study on shark populations or assessing the environmental impact. The court also found the southern province’s authorization of shark killings in maritime reserves, where fishing is typically prohibited, to be incorrect. The court suggested that any exceptions to this ban should be ‘limited’ and ‘proportionate.’

Victory for Environmental Activists

Environmental activists, including Didier Derand from the NGO ‘Vagues,’ celebrated the court’s ruling. The reason for the increased shark presence around Noumea since 2010, which has seen 13 attacks out of a total of 32 in New Caledonia, remains unclear. This recent court ruling marks a significant victory for environmental groups and serves as a call for more balanced measures in addressing shark-related concerns.