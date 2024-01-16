Como Park Zoo Welcomes First Nyala Calf

In the heart of St. Paul, Minnesota, a significant event has taken place as Como Park Zoo & Conservatory celebrates a new beginning. A new life has emerged within its confines, a life that signifies hope for the future of a species. The zoo has announced the birth of its first nyala calf, a noteworthy event that has sent ripples of joy among the staff and visitors alike.

A Remarkable Arrival

The calf, born on January 6, has yet to be named. Its mother, affectionately known as Stevie, delivered the calf in a surprisingly smooth manner. Embodying the endurance and resilience of its species, the calf managed to stand on its own within the first 35 minutes of its life. An extraordinary feat that has left the zoo's staff in astonishment and admiration.

A Species Survival Plan

Both the calf's parents, Stevie and Stanley, were acquired by the zoo as part of a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation. This program, designed to manage and conserve species, typically focuses on those that are threatened or endangered. The nyala, the species of the newborn, is a type of antelope native to southeastern Africa. The birth of this calf is therefore a significant contribution to the conservation efforts for this species.

The Joy of Seeing New Life

With the arrival of the nyala calf, the zoo now invites visitors to come and see the latest addition to their animal family. This event not only adds to the luster of the zoo but also provides a unique attraction for the guests. The birth of the calf is a tangible testament to the zoo's commitment to conservation and species survival, making the occasion more than just a visual delight for visitors.