Coimbatore's New Wildlife Rescue Center: A ₹19.5 Crore Lifeline for Fauna

Marking a significant stride towards wildlife conservation, the foundation for a state-of-the-art wildlife rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation center has been laid in Pethikuttai forest, within the Sirumugai forest range of Coimbatore district. This initiative, inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, promises to extend a lifeline to diverse fauna, including animals, birds, ungulates, and reptiles from Coimbatore and its adjoining districts.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Blueprint

The project took its first concrete step with the removal of invasive species like Lantana camara from the designated 50-hectare area. The Wildlife Trust of India, entrusted with the task of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR), has envisioned a facility that harmoniously blends into the existing landscape while minimizing ecological disruption. The initiative, backed by a ₹19.5 crore sanction from the State government, underscores a commitment to preserving native trees and the overall biodiversity of the region.

Facilities and Features

Advertisment

Upon completion, the center will be segmented into four functional zones: the human zone, rehabilitation zone, lifetime care zone, and quarantine zone. Each zone is tailored to cater to the specific needs of the wildlife it serves, ranging from immediate medical attention to long-term care. Key facilities will include an elephant care hub, tiger and big cat enclosures, and state-of-the-art veterinary, animal care, and diagnostics equipment. This holistic setup is designed to ensure the well-being and recovery of wildlife, facilitating their eventual release back into their natural habitats.

Conservation and Community

Pethikuttai's dry-deciduous forest landscape, adjacent to the Bhavanisagar Reservoir, makes it an ideal location for such a center. The project not only aims at wildlife conservation but also at fostering a symbiotic relationship between the local community and the region's biodiversity. By engaging in awareness and educational initiatives, the center hopes to cultivate a culture of coexistence and mutual respect between humans and wildlife.

As the project progresses, the anticipation grows for its completion and the positive impact it will have on wildlife conservation efforts in the region. This initiative is a testament to the collective resolve to protect and preserve our natural world, ensuring a safer habitat for our co-inhabitants on this planet.