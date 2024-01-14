en English
Wildlife

Climate Change: The Real Culprit Behind the Extinction of ‘King Kong’ Apes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
In a groundbreaking revelation, a recent study has established a connection between the extinction of the behemoth apes, Gigantopithecus blacki, often colloquially referred to as the “King Kong” apes, and climate change. These giant apes, which roamed the Earth nearly 300,000 years ago, are believed to have met their end not due to dramatic plunges from towering edifices, reminiscent of the legendary King Kong’s fate, but due to the relentless forces of environmental changes.

Extinction Tied to Environmental Factors

The study posits that these gigantic primates, once the largest apes on Earth, were unable to adapt to the ever-changing forest environments. Their survival was inextricably bound to forested habitats, which were severely affected by significant climate shifts. Such changes resulted in the depletion of their food sources, pushing the species closer to extinction.

Gigantopithecus Blacki: A Victim of Climate Change

According to the research, Gigantopithecus blacki, the great ape, once indigenous to southern China, was unable to alter its ways to meet the demands of the changing environment. The scarcity of their preferred fruits, exacerbated during the dry seasons, led them to consume less nutritious food, a factor that contributed significantly to their extinction between 215,000 and 295,000 years ago.

Climate Change: A Threat to Species Survival

This research not only unveils the ancient history of these apes but also emphasizes the profound impact of climate change on species survival. The fate of Gigantopithecus blacki serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of drastic environmental changes, underscoring the urgency to mitigate climate change and preserve the diverse species that call our planet home.

Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Wildlife

