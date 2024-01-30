Bull Shark Attack in Sydney Harbour Raises Concerns

On Monday evening, Elizabeth Bay in Sydney Harbour was the scene of a dramatic event as a woman in her late 20s, Lauren O’Neill, was severely injured in a suspected bull shark attack. The attack, which resulted in serious injuries to her right leg, happened while she was swimming near a private wharf. Despite her critical condition, O’Neill managed to reach the jetty, where local residents and a nearby vet promptly applied tourniquets to control the bleeding.

Bull Shark Attack: A Rare Occurrence

Shark attacks in Sydney Harbour are rare occurrences, with the majority involving bull sharks. Between 1852 and 2014, there were 42 recorded incidents. However, the frequency of these incidents drastically reduced following measures such as the closure of abattoirs dumping offal into the harbour in 1988, and the construction of sewage outfalls further out to sea between 1984 and 1992, which significantly improved water quality.

Warmer Waters and Increased Shark Presence

Warmer ocean waters off the New South Wales coast are drawing more bull sharks towards Sydney. The higher sea temperatures mean these aggressive predators remain in the harbour for longer every year. The Department of Primary Industries confirmed that the shark involved in this week's attack was indeed a bull shark, which are known to populate Sydney Harbour from November, especially between January and February. In the past week alone, the SharkSmart app detected nine different bull sharks around Sydney.

Public Response and Precautions Taken

Following the incident, New South Wales state police have issued a statement confirming the attack and have dispatched their marine command to patrol the area as a precautionary measure. The Department of Primary Industries has also advised swimmers to avoid swimming at dawn, dusk, and night, and to stay clear of murky or dirty water. In response to the attack, City of Sydney Councillor Linda Scott has urged people to stay out of the water in the harbour.

O’Neill was rushed to St Vincent’s hospital where she is reported to be in a stable condition. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks posed by wildlife in coastal areas, particularly during the warmer months, even though the probability of being bitten by a shark remains very small.