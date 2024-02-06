Buffel the Elephant Seal: An Annual Visitor and a Marker of Marine Health

Buffel, a rare elephant seal who has etched his place in the heart of the local community, is making headlines again. The seal, known for his distinctive scar above the left eye and a flipper tag marked with number 16577, has been spotted at Hermanus, a location quite distant from the species' typical Antarctic habitat.

Buffel's Return to Hermanus

Images and footage of Buffel have been circulating on a popular Facebook group dedicated to Vermont, Onrus, Sandbaai, and Hermanus, stirring excitement among community members and wildlife enthusiasts. Buffel's presence in Hermanus signifies the commencement of his annual moult, a process he has consistently undertaken in this region over the past eight years.

The Significance of Buffel's Visit

Belinda Abraham from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA has confirmed Buffel's identity, making him a notable figure in the region. His return to the South African coastline, despite it being far from the usual habitat of his species, indicates a pattern of repeat visits, making his presence in Hermanus more than a mere spectacle.

Protecting Buffel Signals a Healthy Marine Ecosystem

Elephant seals like Buffel are critical to maintaining marine ecosystems. They play a significant role in managing prey species and nutrient cycling, providing vital indicators of the overall health of marine environments. Despite their critical role, elephant seals continue to be listed on the IUCN list of threatened species, making their protection of paramount importance.