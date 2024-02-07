Bryde's Whales Delight Tourists at Mo Koh Ang Thong National Marine Park

Throngs of tourists visiting the Mo Koh Ang Thong national marine park in Surat Thani were treated to a rare spectacle of Bryde's whales in their natural habitat. Rangers from the national park snapped images of two magnificent whales feeding in the vicinity of Nai Phut Island. Simultaneously, in another part of the park, a quartet of these majestic marine mammals was discovered near Wao Island, an upcoming addition to the Ang Thong National Park located in the Koh Samui District.

Whale Watching: A Delight for Tourists

The sight of the Bryde's whales was an unexpected and thrilling addition to the tourists' itinerary, leaving them in awe of the natural beauty and diversity of the region. Visitors found themselves mesmerized by the spectacle of five Bryde's whales swimming in unison to herd anchovies, a sight captured in video clips by tour guides. This behaviour is a testament to the Bryde's whales' diet, which consists primarily of small fish swarms.

Conservation Efforts In Full Swing

The photographs taken by the rangers will contribute significantly to the ongoing study of whale behaviour and status. This initiative is part of a broader project undertaken by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, aimed at expanding their database on these creatures. The park authorities have also initiated communication with local tour boat operators, instructing them to navigate with care and adhere to established guidelines for whale observation. This move is part of concerted efforts to ensure minimal disturbance to the whales and other endangered marine life in the area.

The Allure of Ang Thong National Park

Officials from the park encourage visitors to experience the remarkable natural beauty of the Ang Thong Archipelago National Park throughout the year. The sighting of Bryde's whales is just one of the many natural attractions that can be found in this national park. The park's diverse ecological treasures and its commitment to conservation have made it a must-visit destination for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike.