Blue Defenders Embarks on First Marine Megafauna Expedition in Bonaire

On this day, January 11th, 2024, local non-profit organization Blue Defenders set sail on its maiden field research expedition, plunging into the waters around Bonaire. Assembled with a team of local experts, the mission spans over three days to study the marine megafauna inhabiting the surrounding waters. The team's focus is on the species and movements of whales, sharks, and rays, employing techniques such as hydrophone usage, visual spotting, and photography to gather data and map the marine life in the region.

Revitalizing the Yarari Sanctuary's Data

The Yarari Marine Mammal & Shark Sanctuary, which has been encompassing the waters around Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius since 2015, currently holds outdated information on its marine inhabitants. This expedition by Blue Defenders is aimed at refreshing this data, a cornerstone for effective conservation efforts within the sanctuary.

Co-founder's Vision Comes to Life

Casper Douma, co-founder and photographer for the organization, sheds light on previous sightings of whales and sharks that spurred the creation of the NGO. The pressing need for new data is driven by the numerous threats facing marine megafauna. The organization plans to collaborate with key partners, including universities, to ensure successful conservation.

Acknowledging the Strong Support

Blue Defenders expressed their gratitude to its sponsors, including Bonaire Yacht Charters, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), Van den Tweel Supermarket, and STINAPA for their unwavering support in organizing the expedition. The team is eager to discover what they will encounter and views this initial research as a pilot study, one that will inform future investigations.