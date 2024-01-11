en English
Wildlife

Blue Defenders Embarks on First Marine Megafauna Expedition in Bonaire

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Blue Defenders Embarks on First Marine Megafauna Expedition in Bonaire

On this day, January 11th, 2024, local non-profit organization Blue Defenders set sail on its maiden field research expedition, plunging into the waters around Bonaire. Assembled with a team of local experts, the mission spans over three days to study the marine megafauna inhabiting the surrounding waters. The team’s focus is on the species and movements of whales, sharks, and rays, employing techniques such as hydrophone usage, visual spotting, and photography to gather data and map the marine life in the region.

Revitalizing the Yarari Sanctuary’s Data

The Yarari Marine Mammal & Shark Sanctuary, which has been encompassing the waters around Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius since 2015, currently holds outdated information on its marine inhabitants. This expedition by Blue Defenders is aimed at refreshing this data, a cornerstone for effective conservation efforts within the sanctuary.

Co-founder’s Vision Comes to Life

Casper Douma, co-founder and photographer for the organization, sheds light on previous sightings of whales and sharks that spurred the creation of the NGO. The pressing need for new data is driven by the numerous threats facing marine megafauna. The organization plans to collaborate with key partners, including universities, to ensure successful conservation.

Acknowledging the Strong Support

Blue Defenders expressed their gratitude to its sponsors, including Bonaire Yacht Charters, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), Van den Tweel Supermarket, and STINAPA for their unwavering support in organizing the expedition. The team is eager to discover what they will encounter and views this initial research as a pilot study, one that will inform future investigations.

Wildlife
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

