AWBI Collaborates with Fire Services for Wildlife Rescue Amid Rising Human-Wildlife Conflicts in Kerala

In a proactive move to mitigate the escalating human-wildlife conflict in Kerala, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has extended its hand to the state's fire and rescue services, aiming to enhance the rescue operations of animals trapped in human-dominated landscapes. This initiative comes in the wake of increasing incidents where animals, ranging from cats, dogs, cattle, birds, and wildlife, find themselves in perilous situations, unable to escape without human intervention.

Advertisment

Urgent Call for Collaboration

AWBI Chairman O P Chaudhary, in a communique to the DGP of Fire and Rescue Services, highlighted the dire situations faced by animals, including cats, dogs, cattle, birds, and wildlife, which often succumb to stress and starvation if not rescued promptly. The communication underscores the necessity for skilled rescue operations, pointing out the lack of adequately trained personnel and equipment as a significant hurdle in timely interventions. With the backing of the standing fire advisory committee under the Union home ministry, the AWBI's plea for a collaborative rescue effort envisions a synergistic approach, involving fire service personnel, local citizens, and the wildlife department.

Recent Rescues and Ongoing Challenges

Advertisment

A testament to the pressing need for such collaborative efforts was the recent rescue of a baby elephant from a well near Malayattoor, a poignant reminder of the frequent occurrences of wildlife straying into human habitats. This incident not only highlights the immediate threat to wildlife but also brings to the forefront the broader issue of human-wildlife conflict in the state. Kerala's forest-rich districts like Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappam, Palakkad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta are hotspots for such conflicts, often resulting in loss of life, severe injuries, and substantial agricultural damage. The state's struggle to find an effective solution to these conflicts renders the AWBI's initiative a crucial step towards mitigating the immediate dangers faced by wildlife.

Looking Ahead

The collaboration between the AWBI and the fire and rescue services marks a significant moment in addressing the human-wildlife conflict in Kerala. By focusing on the rescue and safety of animals trapped in urban and semi-urban settings, this initiative not only aims to reduce the immediate suffering and fatalities among wildlife but also contributes to the larger goal of fostering coexistence between humans and wildlife. As the state grapples with finding long-term solutions to prevent wildlife from straying into human habitats, efforts like these shine a light on the immediate actions that can make a difference in the lives of many animals and potentially reduce the instances of conflict.