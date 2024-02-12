Atlantic Salmon Population in Petitcodiac River Showing Promising Signs of Recovery After 14 Years of Restoration Efforts

After 14 years of meticulous restoration efforts, the Atlantic salmon population in the Petitcodiac River is finally exhibiting promising signs of recovery. This development signals a significant step forward in the quest to rejuvenate this species in the river.

A Decade and a Half of Dedication

The Fort Folly Habitat Recovery program has been the driving force behind this monumental endeavor. For 14 years, they have worked tirelessly to restore the Atlantic salmon population in the Petitcodiac River and its tributaries.

Patrice LeBlanc, a project manager at Fort Folly Habitat Recovery program, shared his insights: "We've been working on this since 2008. It's incredibly rewarding to see the fruits of our labor."

Turning the Tides

Two major milestones have contributed to this recovery. The first was the opening of the gates of a constant control structure in 2008, which facilitated easier fish access. The second was the construction of a new bridge in 2021, allowing for larger tides to flow through the river.

"These changes have drastically improved the river's ecosystem," explained LeBlanc. "The larger tides are crucial for the survival of the Atlantic salmon."

A Promising Future

In 2023, an unusual number of juvenile salmon were recorded in the river. This bodes well for the future as these fish will help fertilize eggs and contribute to population growth.

However, the journey towards full recovery is not without its challenges. While the river has largely been spared from invasive species, there have been sightings of goldfish and small-mouth bass in the past.

"We're keeping a close eye on these invasive species," assured LeBlanc. "Our priority is to protect the Atlantic salmon and ensure their continued survival."

As of February 12, 2024, the Atlantic salmon population in the Petitcodiac River is on the rise. Thanks to the unwavering dedication of the Fort Folly Habitat Recovery program, the future of this species in the river looks brighter than ever.