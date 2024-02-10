Artful Activism: Bengaluru's Lantana Elephants Spread Conservation Message

Bengaluru's streets, parks, and metro stations have become an unlikely canvas for a powerful message about man-animal conflict and conservation. Tarsh Thekaekara, a researcher and conservationist, has initiated a project called 'The Real Elephant Collective,' which brings to life 100 model elephants made from Lantana camara, an invasive weed species, and placed in various parts of the city. These 'Lantana Elephants' are modeled on a real wild elephant from the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and will be on display till March 3.

Advertisment

A Canvas of Conservation

The initiative, co-founded by Thekaekara, is a unique blend of art, activism, and environmentalism. The model elephants, which can be found in major city spots such as Lalbagh, Infosys Science Foundation, and various metro stations, have sparked curiosity and conversation among the city's residents. The project has not only generated awareness about the importance of preserving indigenous people's livelihoods but has also shed light on the ongoing issue of man-animal conflict.

Indigenous Craftsmanship and Collaboration

Advertisment

The creation of these 'Lantana Elephants' is a testament to the power of collaboration and the beauty of indigenous craftsmanship. Close to 150 indigenous people from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka have come together to create these magnificent sculptures that stand tall as a symbol of unity and a call to action. Each elephant is carefully crafted by hand, using the invasive Lantana camara weed as the primary material.

Journey Beyond Bengaluru

The impact of 'The Real Elephant Collective' is set to reach far beyond the streets of Bengaluru. After the exhibition in the city concludes, 150 Lantana elephants will travel to the USA in partnership with Elephant Family, a UK Charity. This collaboration will help spread the message of conservation and the importance of preserving the delicate balance between man and nature on a global scale.

Advertisment

As the world grapples with the consequences of climate change and the loss of biodiversity, projects like 'The Real Elephant Collective' serve as a powerful reminder of the interconnectedness of all living beings. Thekaekara emphasizes that conservation is not just about taking care of elephants or conserving forests; it is about saving the livelihoods of indigenous people and preserving the intricate tapestry of life on Earth.

As the 'Lantana Elephants' continue to captivate the imagination of people in Bengaluru and beyond, they stand as a testament to the power of creativity, collaboration, and the enduring spirit of conservation. Thekaekara's project is a beacon of hope, proving that even in the face of adversity, the human spirit and the natural world can come together to create something truly beautiful and impactful.

When the exhibition concludes on March 3, the 'Lantana Elephants' will have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those who have encountered them. Their journey to the USA, in partnership with Elephant Family, will further amplify the message of conservation and the importance of preserving the delicate balance between man and nature. In the end, 'The Real Elephant Collective' is not just about raising awareness; it is about inspiring action and igniting a spark of change in the hearts of people across the globe.