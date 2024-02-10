Angela Bassett Leads the Charge in 'Queens': A Docuseries Celebrating Female Wildlife Leaders

Angela Bassett, a Hollywood powerhouse, is stepping into the realm of nature documentaries with her role as executive producer and narrator of the upcoming National Geographic series "Queens." The seven-part docuseries, which premieres on March 4, 2024, celebrates female leaders in the wildlife world, revealing insights into how females rise to power using cooperation and wisdom.

Female Empowerment in the Wild

The "Queens" project, which took four years to make, is a testament to female empowerment in both nature and filmmaking. Bassett joined the team after learning about the all-female crew, a decision that resonated with her deeply. "I was drawn to this project not just because of its focus on powerful female figures in the animal kingdom, but also because of the incredible team behind it," Bassett shared.

Chloe Sarash, the co-executive producer and writer, emphasized the intentional mentoring and training of new talented filmmakers to fill the gaps in the industry. "We wanted to create opportunities for women who are often overlooked in this field," Sarash said. "By working together, we've been able to tell these remarkable stories in a way that's never been done before."

Unseen Forces in Nature

Throughout the series, Bassett found herself fascinated by the diverse cast of animal queens, from bonobos to jewel bees. "These creatures embody strength, resilience, and wisdom in ways that we can all learn from," Bassett expressed. "I hope that by sharing their stories, we can inspire people to appreciate the incredible diversity and complexity of the natural world."

The final episode of "Queens" features women who have dedicated their lives to documenting and protecting these remarkable animals. By shining a light on their work, the series aims to raise awareness about the importance of conservation and the vital role that female leaders play in preserving the planet's biodiversity.

On-Screen and Off-Screen Presence

In addition to her work on "Queens," Bassett will be returning for the seventh season of "9-1-1," which premieres on March 14 on ABC. Her ability to balance both on-screen acting and behind-the-scenes production showcases her versatility and commitment to storytelling.

As Bassett continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry, she hopes that projects like "Queens" will inspire future generations of filmmakers and conservationists. "By celebrating the unseen forces in nature and the women who bring their stories to light, we can create a more inclusive and sustainable world for all," Bassett concluded.

With "Queens," Angela Bassett and her all-female production team invite viewers to explore the captivating world of female leaders in the wildlife, highlighting the power of cooperation, wisdom, and resilience. The series premieres on March 4, offering an enlightening journey into the heart of nature's most remarkable stories.