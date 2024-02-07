Aichi Biodiversity Targets: A Decade of Unfulfilled Commitments

In the race against the accelerating global extinction crisis, the world fell short of meeting the Aichi Biodiversity Targets. These ambitious goals, adopted at the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) summit in 2010, in Nagoya, Japan, remain unfulfilled even a decade later. Despite the global commitment, not one country managed to meet all 20 targets, which aimed to significantly slow down deforestation rates and reduce the adverse impact of pollution on ecosystems. The targets also sought to secure 17% of the land and inland waters and 10% of the ocean's coverage under protection by 2020.

Unfulfilled Promises and Looming Threats

With the deadline now in the rearview, an evaluation reveals a bleak picture. Only six out of the 20 set goals were partially achieved, marking a significant shortfall in global conservation efforts. An alarming estimate suggests that approximately 30% of species are on the brink of extinction, primarily due to human activities. The decline in insect populations, an often overlooked but vital part of biodiversity, is particularly concerning.

Hygam Wetland: A Crucial Biodiversity Hub

Despite the grim global scenario, some pockets of hope persist. The Hygam Wetland, closely linked to the Wular Lake and nestled within the Jhelum River basin, stands as a vital site for biodiversity conservation. Home to a myriad of migratory and resident bird species, mammals, amphibians, and fish, it provides essential ecosystem services to local communities. However, it faces mounting threats such as siltation and nutrient accumulation, emphasizing the need for targeted conservation measures.

Camelids and Conservation

Recognizing the importance of specific species, the United Nations declared 2024 as the International Year of Camelids. These creatures hold immense significance for their subsistence value, cultural relevance, and critical contribution to food security.

The Complexities of the IUCN Red List

The International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List serves as a barometer of species' endangerment. It includes animals, plants, and fungi species, subspecies, varieties, and subpopulations. However, assessments of subspecies, varieties, and subpopulations only commence after the full species evaluation. Unusual cases may see undescribed species listed for demonstrated conservation benefits. The Red List, however, excludes microorganisms, domesticated taxa, and hybrid species. In a glimmer of hope, the blue-finned Mahseer, once endangered, has now moved to the status of 'least concern' on the IUCN Red List.