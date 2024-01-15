en English
Wildlife

15th Caribbean Waterbird Census to Kick-off: A Call for Citizen Science

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
15th Caribbean Waterbird Census to Kick-off: A Call for Citizen Science

As we stand at the threshold of the 15th annual Caribbean Waterbird Census (CWC), from January 14th to February 3rd, 2024, the call is out to individuals to partake in a region-wide avian count. The objective? To contribute to the crucial cause of conserving the Caribbean’s waterbirds. The CWC, currently marking its 15th year, serves as an essential long-term dataset that bolsters the comprehension and management of more than 185 species of waterbirds. This includes endemic species, globally threatened species, and a myriad of migratory birds.

Caribbean Waterbird Census: A Conservation Catalyst

The data gleaned from these standardized surveys informs conservation strategies and habitat management. Previous counts have resulted in significant accomplishments. One standout example is the designation of the Cargill Salt Ponds in Bonaire as a Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network (WHSRN) site of Regional Importance. The census also pinpoints critical sites for shorebirds, such as those in Turks and Caicos, and keeps a watchful eye on changes and threats to waterbird populations and their habitats.

Participation and Citizen Science

Participants are urged to visit their closest wetlands or beaches to record waterbird sightings. The data is then entered using a CWC protocol in eBird, a widely used birding software. The CWC provides a plethora of resources to assist both new and returning participants with the survey process. These include webinars, instructional videos, and ID guides.

Responsible Counting and Dissemination

The CWC underlines the importance of responsible counting to avoid disturbing birds and damaging their habitats. Participants are also encouraged to share their findings on social media using designated hashtags and tagging BirdsCaribbean. Interestingly, the CWC surveys are not confined to the regional count period. They can be conducted at any time of the year within Caribbean wetlands, thereby broadening the scope of data collection and conservation efforts.

Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

