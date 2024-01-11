en English
Canada

Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs

British Columbia-based mining company, Westhaven Gold Corp., has concluded its 2023 exploration programs on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, uncovering various areas with gold mineralization, particularly in the Shovelnose property. The Shovelnose property’s drilling initiatives have delineated a gold mineralized corridor that spans between Line 6, Southeast FMN, and the MIK zones, yielding a notable intersection of 3.68 meters with a high gold grade of 17.61 grams per ton (g/t).

Discovery of New Gold Mineralized Areas

Westhaven’s exploration programs have identified multiple new gold mineralized areas of interest, including the Shovelnose, FMN Southeast, MIK Zone, and Franz. The exploration efforts have resulted in significant gold mineralization, prompting plans for further exploration and evaluation of these mineralized areas. In particular, the drilling at Shovelnose has outlined a gold mineralized corridor and marked high-grade gold discoveries.

Veining and Faulting Correlate with High Gold Grades

The company has noted a pattern where substantial veining and proximity to faulting align with areas that produce high gold grades, referred to as ‘bonanza grades.’ This pattern is not limited to the recently explored areas. Past high-grade zones include findings at the South Zone, FMN Zone, and Franz Zone, with drill results yielding up to 73.51 g/t gold over 6.20 meters.

Implications of the Findings

The results from Westhaven’s exploration programs underscore the potential for further high-grade gold discoveries within their properties. The significant mineralization identified in the Shovelnose, FMN Southeast, and MIK zones, coupled with the discovery of new vein zones and bonanza grade intervals at the Franz zone, hint at promising prospects for Westhaven’s future explorations on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

