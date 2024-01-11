en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils ‘Finding Health’ Curriculum

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils ‘Finding Health’ Curriculum

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is set to introduce a revolutionary curriculum named ‘Finding Health’ in July 2024. This innovative approach to medical education is designed for the Class of 2028, focusing on wellness, nutrition, exercise, lifestyle, and preventive medicine. The core aim of this curriculum is to foster a learner-centered experience and develop physicians who embody the principles of humaneness, altruism, and care.

Reimagining Medical Education

The ‘Finding Health’ curriculum offers a unique blend of traditional teaching methods and modern learning approaches. It is based on eight organ system-based course blocks and integrated longitudinal courses in Clinical Skills and Osteopathic Principles and Practice. The learning experience is further enhanced with hands-on labs, medical simulations, and encounters in virtual reality. This integrated and balanced approach aims to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of medical principles and practices.

Embedding Health & Wellness in Medical Education

One of the distinguishing features of the ‘Finding Health’ curriculum is the incorporation of Health and Wellness, and Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) threads throughout all courses. This reflects WVSOM’s commitment to creating an inclusive and equitable learning environment that prioritizes student wellness. The curriculum is built on the understanding that a healthy and motivated learner is more likely to grow into a compassionate and dedicated physician.

Promoting Mental Health and Preventing Burnout

Recognizing the rigorous demands of medical education and the associated risk of student burnout, WVSOM has designed the ‘Finding Health’ curriculum with a strong emphasis on promoting mental health. The academic schedule has been restructured to include more breaks, including a one-week break after each course block and ‘golden weekends’ free from studying. Mondays to Thursdays are dedicated to didactic sessions in the mornings, with afternoons reserved for independent study or extracurricular activities. Fridays are set aside for active learning activities. This balanced schedule aims to provide students with ample time for rest and relaxation, reducing the risk of burnout and promoting overall well-being.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
11 mins ago
The Resurgence of Big Men in College Basketball: A New Era of Dominance
College basketball has seen a resurgence of prominence in the ‘big men’, a role traditionally associated with height and size but now also demanding versatility and skill. As the sport evolves, these towering titans are showcasing their abilities in ways that redefine the game. In recognition of this trend, FOX Sports has introduced ‘The Big
The Resurgence of Big Men in College Basketball: A New Era of Dominance
Specsavers Invests in New Location within Connswater Retail Park
33 mins ago
Specsavers Invests in New Location within Connswater Retail Park
Michael Strahan: A Balancing Act of Family Life and Fatherhood Amid Daughter's Health Scare
35 mins ago
Michael Strahan: A Balancing Act of Family Life and Fatherhood Amid Daughter's Health Scare
Alabama Woman Searches for 'Angel in Disguise' after Highway 59 Accident
11 mins ago
Alabama Woman Searches for 'Angel in Disguise' after Highway 59 Accident
22-Year-Old Hanaa Bennis Pleads Guilty to Mother's Manslaughter in Acton, West London
32 mins ago
22-Year-Old Hanaa Bennis Pleads Guilty to Mother's Manslaughter in Acton, West London
AEW's Nostalgic Return to Daily's Place: A Tribute to Brodie Lee and a Promise of Continuity
33 mins ago
AEW's Nostalgic Return to Daily's Place: A Tribute to Brodie Lee and a Promise of Continuity
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
12 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
13 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
13 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
13 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
14 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
14 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
14 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
14 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
2 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app