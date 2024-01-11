West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils ‘Finding Health’ Curriculum

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is set to introduce a revolutionary curriculum named ‘Finding Health’ in July 2024. This innovative approach to medical education is designed for the Class of 2028, focusing on wellness, nutrition, exercise, lifestyle, and preventive medicine. The core aim of this curriculum is to foster a learner-centered experience and develop physicians who embody the principles of humaneness, altruism, and care.

Reimagining Medical Education

The ‘Finding Health’ curriculum offers a unique blend of traditional teaching methods and modern learning approaches. It is based on eight organ system-based course blocks and integrated longitudinal courses in Clinical Skills and Osteopathic Principles and Practice. The learning experience is further enhanced with hands-on labs, medical simulations, and encounters in virtual reality. This integrated and balanced approach aims to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of medical principles and practices.

Embedding Health & Wellness in Medical Education

One of the distinguishing features of the ‘Finding Health’ curriculum is the incorporation of Health and Wellness, and Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) threads throughout all courses. This reflects WVSOM’s commitment to creating an inclusive and equitable learning environment that prioritizes student wellness. The curriculum is built on the understanding that a healthy and motivated learner is more likely to grow into a compassionate and dedicated physician.

Promoting Mental Health and Preventing Burnout

Recognizing the rigorous demands of medical education and the associated risk of student burnout, WVSOM has designed the ‘Finding Health’ curriculum with a strong emphasis on promoting mental health. The academic schedule has been restructured to include more breaks, including a one-week break after each course block and ‘golden weekends’ free from studying. Mondays to Thursdays are dedicated to didactic sessions in the mornings, with afternoons reserved for independent study or extracurricular activities. Fridays are set aside for active learning activities. This balanced schedule aims to provide students with ample time for rest and relaxation, reducing the risk of burnout and promoting overall well-being.