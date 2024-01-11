en English
BNN Newsroom

West Town: A £2bn Development to Transform Edinburgh’s Urban Landscape

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:08 am EST
West Town: A £2bn Development to Transform Edinburgh’s Urban Landscape

A transformative development project, estimated at £2bn, is set to take shape near the Edinburgh Airport. The ambitious West Town Edinburgh plan, spearheaded by the Drum Property Group, is a response to the city’s housing scarcity, and marks a significant stride towards sustainable urban living. The venture encompasses the construction of 7,000 residential units along with a multitude of amenities including schools, medical facilities, commercial spaces, and green areas.

Revolutionizing Urban Living

Spread over 205 acres, West Town aims to redefine the urban living experience by creating a ’20-minute neighbourhood.’ This innovative concept is designed to ensure that residents can access most of their everyday needs within a 20-minute walk or cycle. The project’s blueprint includes an extensive network of trails for cycling, running, and walking, effectively eliminating the necessity for cars. The development also features 27 acres of accessible green space, including a central park and a wildlife corridor, adding to the appeal for potential residents.

Addressing Housing Shortage

The West Town project is expected to significantly alleviate Edinburgh’s housing crisis. The city declared a housing emergency in November, and the proposed development, touted as the largest homes-led development in recent history, is poised to address this concern. With the first phase of homes and community amenities projected to be ready for occupancy from early 2026, the project brings hope to many in search of quality housing in the city.

Stakeholder Engagement and Future Plans

The planning application for West Town follows a year-long consultation process involving local stakeholders. The process included online and public events that attracted over 2,000 visits to the project’s website. With the construction work slated to commence by the end of 2024, the project’s completion will mark a new chapter in Edinburgh’s urban development landscape.

BNN Newsroom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

