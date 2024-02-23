Zuckerberg Seeks Personal Liability Exemption in Lawsuits Alleging Social Media Addiction
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., is seeking to avoid personal liability in numerous lawsuits accusing social media companies of addicting children to their products
Zuckerberg aims to dismiss himself as a personal defendant, arguing that corporate law tradition shields executives from such liability, especially in larger companies like Meta
Zuckerberg is facing allegations from young people and parents, claiming he ignored warnings about the safety risks of Instagram and Facebook for children, despite being repeatedly informed
Plaintiffs argue that as the face of Meta, Zuckerberg has a responsibility to disclose the risks posed by Meta's platforms to children's health
However, Zuckerberg's defense contends that as CEO, he cannot be held personally responsible for actions at Meta and that his statements were protected under the First Amendment
US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is overseeing the cases and has requested clarification on how laws regarding negligent misrepresentation and corporate officer responsibility vary among states
These lawsuits are part of a larger collection of over 1,000 suits against Meta, Google, TikTok, and Snap, with some claims allowed to proceed while others were dismissed.