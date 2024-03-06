Zomato Shares Dip 4.6% After ₹3,112 Crore Block Deal
India's leading food delivery platform, witnessed a significant drop in early trading on Wednesday
Following a substantial block deal, Zomato shares falls significantly
Zomato's stock price took a hit, dropping 4.6% to ₹158.25 per share
This move by Antfin, which holds a 6.32% stake in Zomato, is part of a broader trend of strategic divestments
Zomato has been on an upward trajectory, with its shares surging by 29% in CY24 and closing CY23
Zomato's impressive turnaround to a consolidated net profit of ₹138 crore in the December
Zomato Shares Dip 4.6% After ₹3,112 Crore Block Deal; Ant Group Subsidiary Sells Stake
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
and {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next