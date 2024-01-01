Yami Gautam Ascends to Solo Leads with ‘Article 370’: A New Chapter in Her Versatile Career
Directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film is a high-octane action political drama.
Article 370' is expected to hit the cinemas worldwide on 23rd February 2024.
Her performances in films like ‘A Thursday,’ ‘Lost,’ ‘OMG 2,’ ‘Dasvi,’ ‘Bala,’ and ‘URI’ have been met with critical acclaim and audience appreciation.
With the film’s teaser already generating considerable excitement, fans of Yami Gautam are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Article 370.’
