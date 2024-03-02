Taylor Swift has reportedly composed two tracks about her current boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, for her upcoming album, 'The Tortured Poets Society.'
The relationship between Swift and Kelce, which started amid NFL games and concerts, has now extended into the realm of music, detailing Swift's feelings for Kelce.
Despite the personal nature of the songs, there is speculation that they may not be included in 'The Tortured Poets Society.'
Swift's artistic trajectory often involves references to her personal life, creating a scavenger hunt for fans in each album.
While the album is rumored to focus on Swift's past relationship with Joe Alwyn, fans hope for insights into her current love story with Kelce.
Swift has teased fans with lyrical changes during live performances, hinting at her relationship with Kelce.
As the release date for the album approaches, speculation around its content grows, with fans eagerly anticipating Swift's unique blend of personal experiences and poetic flair.
The revelation of Swift's songs for Kelce adds another layer to the anticipation surrounding 'The Tortured Poets Society,' showcasing Swift's ability to navigate the complexities of love and storytelling in her music.