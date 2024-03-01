Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Drop 'Doctor (Work It Out)' A Milestone Collaboration

In a move that marks a significant milestone in both their careers

31-year-old Grammy winner 'Flowers' and legendary musician Pharrell

Have released their latest collaboration, 'Doctor (Work It Out)' on Friday, March 1

This partnership not only showcases the unique blend of Cyrus's vocal prowess and Pharrell's production skills

But also serves as a testament to their enduring artistic synergy

The collaboration between Miley Cyrus and Pharrell is not new

However, their latest project 'Doctor (Work It Out)' arrives as a refreshing blend of genres, underlining the duo's versatility and mutual artistic respect