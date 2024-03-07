Camila Cabello Opens Up on Mendes Split, Breakup Sex Philosophy on 'Call Her Daddy'
In a revealing 'Call Her Daddy' episode, Camila Cabello shared candid insights
into her breakup and brief reconciliation with Shawn Mendes
touching on her views towards breakup sex and rekindling old flames
The discussion illuminated her personal growth, her impulsive nature towards relationships
and her current stance on love and self-discovery post-split
Cabello's relationship with Mendes has been a rollercoaster of emotions
marked by their high-profile split in November 2021, a surprising reconciliation at Coachella in 2023, and a subsequent breakup.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next