Camila Cabello Opens Up on Mendes Split, Breakup Sex Philosophy on 'Call Her Daddy'

In a revealing 'Call Her Daddy' episode, Camila Cabello shared candid insights

into her breakup and brief reconciliation with Shawn Mendes

touching on her views towards breakup sex and rekindling old flames

The discussion illuminated her personal growth, her impulsive nature towards relationships

and her current stance on love and self-discovery post-split

Cabello's relationship with Mendes has been a rollercoaster of emotions

marked by their high-profile split in November 2021, a surprising reconciliation at Coachella in 2023, and a subsequent breakup.