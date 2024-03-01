Netflix's 'Too Much' Unveils Star-Studded Cast Including Rita Wilson, Rhea Perlman for Lena Dunham's Latest Rom-Com
Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy 'Too Much', created by Lena Dunham, has officially announced a star-studded ensemble cast
It promises a mix of humor, drama, and heartfelt romance
Scheduled to start production this year in the UK, the series is already generating buzz for its unique take on love and life's complexities
Leading the cast are Will Sharpe
Megan Stalter, whose character' unusual connection with Will Sharpe forms the crux of the series
They are joined by a diverse group of acclaimed actors, including Rita Wilson, Rhea Perlman and Richard E. Grant
Others include Stephen Fry, Michael Zegen, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Janicza Bravo, Leo Reich, Adele Exarchopoulos and Adwoa Aboah
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next