Netflix's 'Too Much' Unveils Star-Studded Cast Including Rita Wilson, Rhea Perlman for Lena Dunham's Latest Rom-Com

Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy 'Too Much', created by Lena Dunham, has officially announced a star-studded ensemble cast

It promises a mix of humor, drama, and heartfelt romance

Scheduled to start production this year in the UK, the series is already generating buzz for its unique take on love and life's complexities

Leading the cast are Will Sharpe

Megan Stalter, whose character' unusual connection with Will Sharpe forms the crux of the series

They are joined by a diverse group of acclaimed actors, including Rita Wilson, Rhea Perlman and Richard E. Grant

Others include Stephen Fry, Michael Zegen, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Janicza Bravo, Leo Reich, Adele Exarchopoulos and Adwoa Aboah