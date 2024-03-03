Earl Spencer Shares Nostalgic Photo of Young Princess Diana, Highlights Strong Family Resemblance

Earl Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, recently shared a heartwarming black-and-white photograph from their childhood

Evoking nostalgia and showcasing the strong familial resemblance that persists through generations

The photo, featuring a young Charles and Diana with their mother, Frances Shand Kydd

In a candid family moment, has sparked conversations about the genetic legacy within the Spencer family

particularly in relation to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's red hair

In the shared photograph, Charles, at the tender age of 3, is perched atop a swing

With his sister, approximately 5 or 6 years old, leaning against it, and their mother standing protectively behind them