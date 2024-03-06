Saudi Arabia's First Humanoid Robot Faces Backlash After Alleged Harassment Incident
Engineers blame technical malfunction, issue apology.
Global debate erupts over AI ethics and cultural norms.
Critics warn of gender bias perpetuation by humanoid robots.
Saudi Arabia's tech push clashes with conservative values.
Incident prompts reflection on AI integration in society.
Lessons learned to influence future AI initiatives.
Ethical considerations crucial for tech advancement.
