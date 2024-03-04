Nigerian Army Overpowers ESN Fighters in Imo, Abia, Explosives Recovered
In a bold confrontation, Nigerian Army personnel engaged with Eastern Security Network (ESN) fighters in Orsu Local Government Area, Imo State, culminating in the neutralization of insurgents and the recovery of arms and ammunition.
Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, disclosed the successful operation, underscoring the military's determination to maintain regional security.
The recent operation in Imo State saw a fierce exchange between the Nigerian Army and ESN fighters.
The confrontation resulted in the death of one ESN fighter and the recovery of three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), alongside various arms and ammunition.
This operation was part of a broader strategy to dismantle the insurgent's networks and mitigate threats to community safety.
Following the gunfight, a comprehensive clearance operation was conducted, revealing a cache of weaponry hidden in the insurgents' hideout.
Recovered items included explosives, firearms, and ammunition, signaling a significant blow to the insurgent's operational capabilities.