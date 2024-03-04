Tamannaah Bhatia Marks 19 Years in Cinema Celebrates with 'Odela 2' Shoot, Fans Cherish Journey
It was 19 years ago when Tamannaah Bhatia debuted in the film industry with 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra'.
Fast forward to today, the actress is not just reminiscing but also celebrating this significant milestone with her latest project, 'Odela 2'.
Tamannaah's cinematic journey began in 2005 when she was just a teenager.
Chand Sa Roshan Chehra', a romance drama, marked her entry into the world of cinema.
Over the years, she has appeared in over 80 films across various languages, showcasing her versatility and dedication.
Her role in the epic 'Baahubali' series catapulted her to international fame, establishing her as a household name.
Reflecting on her 19-year-long career, Tamannaah shares her gratitude towards her fans.
