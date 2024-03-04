Kajol Urges Ajay Devgn to Direct Again, Reflects on Their Iconic Bollywood Journey
Kajol recently shared insights into her professional dynamics with husband Ajay Devgn, particularly focusing on her experience working under his direction.
In 2008, Ajay Devgn made his directorial debut with the romantic drama U Me Aur Hum, starring alongside Kajol.
The film, which Devgn also co-wrote and produced, received mixed reviews from critics, but the couple's performances were highlighted for praise.
Reflecting on the experience, Kajol expressed her admiration for Devgn's directorial skills in a recent interview.
That was awesome actually; he is one of the best directors that I have ever worked with, she remarked, revealing her eagerness to collaborate with him again on the right project.
During the conversation, Kajol shared interesting personal revelations, including the fact that despite their shared profession, Devgn has seen very little of her work.
Currently, Kajol's career continues to flourish with her recent appearance in the web series The Trial and the OTT anthology film Lust Stories 2.
