Aadhar Card refers to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
UIDAI has announced a crucial update for Aadhaar cardholders.
Free Aadhaar Card Update Ends 14 March, Online Process Detailed
Free update window draws to a close on 14 March 2024 For Aadhar Update.
UIDAI's decision to extend the free update period until 14 March 2024 came as a relief to many.
Those preferring offline updates at Common Services Centres (CSC), a nominal fee of ₹50 will be charged.
Updating Aadhaar details online is a straightforward process
Residents need to log in to the myAadhaar portal using their Aadhaar number.
