Unveiling Egypt's Hidden Cosmos Esna Temple's Unique Zodiac Discovery Sparks Global Interest

Recently, Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities specialists

Unearthed an unprecedented zodiac on the Esna Temple's southern hall ceiling in Luxor Governorate

A find that is stirring excitement among historians and tourists alike

This discovery, led by the Egyptian-German archaeological mission

Not only includes a complete series of 12 zodiac symbols

But also features previously undocumented images of gods and animals

All painted against a striking light blue backdrop