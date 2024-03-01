Unveiling Egypt's Hidden Cosmos Esna Temple's Unique Zodiac Discovery Sparks Global Interest
Recently, Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities specialists
Unearthed an unprecedented zodiac on the Esna Temple's southern hall ceiling in Luxor Governorate
A find that is stirring excitement among historians and tourists alike
This discovery, led by the Egyptian-German archaeological mission
Not only includes a complete series of 12 zodiac symbols
But also features previously undocumented images of gods and animals
All painted against a striking light blue backdrop
