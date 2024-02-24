Colombia's Historic Quest Uncovering Sunken Treasures of the San José Galleon
Imagine a ship, laden with gold, silver, and emeralds, sinking into the Caribbean's azure depths over three centuries ago, only to become the center of modern legal battles and national pride
This is not the plot of a bestselling novel but the true story of the San José galleon, a Spanish ship that met its watery grave off Colombia's northern coast in 1708
Today, Colombia embarks on a groundbreaking exploration to uncover its secrets and reclaim a piece of its submerged heritage
Colombia's government has announced the initiation of a deep-water expedition to explore the San José, a mythical galleon believed to contain a cargo valued at billions of dollars
This ambitious project, representing the first phase of a scientific endeavor, aims to gather detailed information about the wreckage, resting 600 meters beneath the sea's surface
This venture into the deep, set to commence in spring depending on weather conditions, marks a significant effort by Colombia to reclaim and study the galleon's remains
The San José's story is not without its controversies. The ship has been at the center of a legal battle involving Colombia, the United States, and Spain, each laying claim to the treasure
