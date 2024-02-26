Mystery solved Here is why clouds vanish during a solar eclipse
Since clouds reflect sunlight, they play a role in cooling the Earth
This discovery, according to Trees, holds implications for climate engineering efforts.
The team tackled this by accounting for the Moon's shadow in satellite calculations of cloud top reflectivity.
Surprisingly, cumulus clouds vanish when only 15% of the Sun is covered, reappearing once the eclipse concludes.
When sunlight is blocked, the surface cools, diminishing warm air updrafts crucial for cumulus cloud formation
This research underscores the need for a cautious and well-informed approach to addressing climate change.
The study has been published in Communications Earth & Environment.
