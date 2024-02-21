Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome baby boy "Akaay"
Virat Kohli announced on Tuesday that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15
The name Akaay, derived from Sanskrit 'Aikya', reflects unity and strength, echoing their commitment to cultural heritage.
Warm wishes pour in from friends and fans, with celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh congratulating the couple.
Kohli and Anushka are already parents of a three-year-old daughter Vamika.
Kohli had opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy, after dating for several years.
The couple became parents for the first time on January 11, 2021, with the birth of their girl child, Vamika.
