Victoria VR's CQB Arena Sparks 71.34% Surge in Native VR Token Ahead of Apple Vision Pro Debut
The app promised ultra-realistic graphics and immersive gameplay.
It positions Victoria VR as a major player in the emerging virtual reality industry.
The platform is preparing for a community competition that creates excitement and anticipation.
In the growing world of virtual reality, metadata platform Victoria VR has made significant progress.
The metaverse, once a concept limited to the realms of science fiction, is now turning into a concrete reality.
