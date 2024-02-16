Valentine's Day in Manhattan witnessed a romantic gesture as Bradley Cooper sent a bouquet of red roses to Gigi Hadid's apartment.
Hadid, in cozy attire, accepted the gift with surprise and delight, marking a genuine moment of affection.
The couple's increasing public outings in New York City and London draw attention from the public and celebrity friends like Taylor Swift.
Cooper's $6.5 million Pennsylvania estate purchase symbolizes a return to roots and a desire for a balanced life amid global stardom.
The relationship mirrors Zayn Malik's previous real estate move in the same area during his relationship with Hadid.
Both Cooper and Hadid bring a maturity to their relationship, having been in previous high-profile relationships and parenting daughters.
Cooper and Hadid navigate a modern romance, balancing the challenges of fame, parenting, and personal fulfillment.
While the future of Cooper and Hadid's relationship is uncertain, their present is depicted as a vivid tapestry of shared moments and mutual strength.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next