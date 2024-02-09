Uttarakhand CM Briefs Governor on Law and Order Amid Haldwani Clashes
Uttarakhand CM Met Governor regarding the classes, developments.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami briefed Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh on the current law and order situation.
The police are diligently working to identify rioters and stone pelters through CCTV footage
CM Says, Uttarakhand grapples with the aftermath of the Haldwani clashes, violators will be dealt strictly
The state government is leaving no stone unturned to restore order and ensure justice: CM
