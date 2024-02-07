Usher's Resurgence: A Comeback Story of Passion and Perseverance
The "Past Present Future" tour starts in Washington D.C. on Aug. 20.
It covers 24 cities including Boston, Toronto, and Los Angeles.
General ticket sales start Monday, with presales beginning Wednesday.
No openers announced yet; Usher will perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday in Las Vegas.
His first Super Bowl performance was in 2011, descending from the ceiling in Arlington, Texas.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next