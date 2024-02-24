Britney Spears Tackles the Evolution of Bullying Insights from a Dance Class
Recently, Britney Spears took to social media to share a profound experience from a dance class she was teaching
Casting a spotlight on an insidious form of bullying
That's becoming all too common among girls
It's a narrative that, while personal, opens a dialogue
On the subtlety of mean girl dynamics in today's digital age
At the heart of Spears' post was an incident
That could easily go unnoticed in the hustle of a dance class
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next