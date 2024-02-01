University of Malta Students Immerse in Traditional Chinese Medicine: Crafting Moxa Sticks for Moxibustion
On February 1, 2024, the corridors of the University of Malta buzzed with a unique blend of academic curiosity and cultural exchange. It was not a typical day at the university.
Six students, enrolled in the master’s program in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and culture, were about to embark on a journey that would take them to the heart of an ancient healing art.
They were there to learn the craft of making moxa sticks for moxibustion, a key element of TCM.
Leading the class was Dr. Wang Yimeng, a seasoned practitioner from the Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine.
The center, a collaboration between the University of Malta and Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, was established in 2015 as a hub of TCM studies in Malta.
